Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNCE. Truist cut their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $129.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $27,545.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

