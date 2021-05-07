Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Cut by Analyst

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nomad Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

NOMD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Nomad Foods by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after acquiring an additional 604,379 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.