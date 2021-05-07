Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REYN. Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

