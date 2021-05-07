Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for BWX Technologies, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

BWXT stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,338,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

