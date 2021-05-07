Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for FedNat Holding Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FedNat in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in FedNat in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FedNat by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FedNat during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

