QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. QAD comprises approximately 3.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of QAD worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD during the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in QAD by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in QAD during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QADA stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

