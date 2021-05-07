QANplatform (QARK) Price Hits $0.0794 on Top Exchanges

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 53% higher against the dollar. QANplatform has a market cap of $1.51 million and $3,915.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00085773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.48 or 0.00778726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.04 or 0.09018715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046260 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com . QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

Buying and Selling QANplatform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

