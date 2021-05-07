Qbao (QBT) Reaches Market Cap of $807,560.49

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Qbao has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $807,560.49 and approximately $21,120.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 139.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000054 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

