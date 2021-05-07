QLC Chain (QLC) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $19.75 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00262425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.01102699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00751940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.76 or 0.99878640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

