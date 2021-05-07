Qtum Price Hits $26.85 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $26.85 or 0.00046592 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $5.70 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 79.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001422 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,380,908 coins and its circulating supply is 98,347,105 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

