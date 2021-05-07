Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO Sells $886,751.64 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. 4,197,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,075. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $163,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

