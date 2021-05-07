Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.80 billion. Quanta Services also reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Quanta Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Quanta Services by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

