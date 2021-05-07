Quartix (LON:QTX) Trading Up 1%

Quartix Holdings plc (LON:QTX)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.47). Approximately 33,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 209,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 511.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 431.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £239.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Quartix’s previous dividend of $3.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. Quartix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

About Quartix (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

