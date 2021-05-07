Qubitica (QBIT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00068093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002967 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.62 or 0.00671295 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

