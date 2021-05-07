Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $120.50 and last traded at $118.07. Approximately 49,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 954,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.54.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.80.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,270 shares of company stock worth $4,107,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

