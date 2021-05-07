Radix Market Capitalization Reaches $106.87 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $106.87 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00102040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.09 or 0.00769861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.97 or 0.08872120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00046943 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

