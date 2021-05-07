Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0352 on Top Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 53.1% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $1.07 million and $56,087.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00262425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.01102699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00751940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.76 or 0.99878640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,400,000 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

