Rally Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Rally has a market cap of $137.12 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

