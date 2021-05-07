Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $1,129,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,254,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,592,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00.

Shares of eXp World stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.18. 1,861,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,542. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $45,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eXp World by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $9,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.