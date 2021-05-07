Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.29. 21,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

