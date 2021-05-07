Rapidz (RPZX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54,245.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $54,245.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00085131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.89 or 0.00777062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.21 or 0.08807394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

