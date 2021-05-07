Rarible Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Rarible coin can now be bought for approximately $18.25 or 0.00031864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $65.75 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.95 or 0.00773513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.01 or 0.08816934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045760 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,603,468 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

