Ratecoin (XRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 48% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a market cap of $71,236.10 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

