Raven Protocol Market Cap Tops $4.31 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $27,659.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00261584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.27 or 0.01127548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.38 or 0.00747443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,437.56 or 0.99289591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

