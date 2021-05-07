Raydium (RAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $30.28 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Raydium has a total market cap of $521.70 million and approximately $30.28 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.10 or 0.00022814 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00261309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.03 or 0.01114774 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.64 or 0.00751801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.00 or 0.99976420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,829,118 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

