Raymond James Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $720.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $690.00 to $720.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.75.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $675.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $684.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.