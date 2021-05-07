Raymond James Boosts Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $49.50

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $38.00 to $49.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.05.

Shares of UFS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth $201,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

