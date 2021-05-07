Raymond James Increases Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$72.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.00.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.14. Open Text has a 52 week low of C$47.95 and a 52 week high of C$64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$15.75 billion and a PE ratio of 141.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$174,277.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at C$5,629,999.76.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

