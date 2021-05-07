Raymond James Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$4.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KEL. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.33.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.97. 248,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,723. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$560.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,096,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,185,760.40.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

