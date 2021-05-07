Raymond James Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.59.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

TSE:MI.UN traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.93. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$15.84 and a one year high of C$22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$802.04 million and a PE ratio of 4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.