Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICPT. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 2,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

