Rebecca W. House Sells 3,732 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.68. 616,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.65. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.67 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.