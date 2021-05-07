Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lyft (LYFT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $76.00 to $80.00.

5/5/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $70.00.

4/26/2021 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $72.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00.

3/9/2021 – Lyft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 157,783 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

