Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pool (POOL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pool (NASDAQ: POOL):

5/5/2021 – Pool had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Pool had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $390.00 to $405.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Pool had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $444.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Pool had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $390.00 to $405.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Pool was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $362.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Pool Corp have underperformed the industry in the past six-month period, solid demand across swimming pool maintenance supplies is likely to aid the company in the days ahead. Also, the company’s expansion initiatives are noteworthy. It reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Pool Corp anticipates earnings per share in the range of $9.01 to $9.51, up from 2020 adjusted earnings of $8.42. The company’s strong balance sheet should help it tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed upward revisions over the past 30 days. Moreover, rise in labor and delivery costs, and increased investments in information technology systems and hardware remain concerns.”

POOL traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.37. 2,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,809. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $212.63 and a 12 month high of $442.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

