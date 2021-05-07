Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH):

5/6/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $68.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

4/30/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $68.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $81.00.

4/29/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

4/29/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00.

4/21/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.56. 438,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,636. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.93.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

