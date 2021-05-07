Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ: CYAD):

5/3/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. "

4/26/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Celyad Oncology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.

3/25/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CYAD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 149,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,057. Celyad Oncology SA has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $80.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Celyad Oncology SA engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform.

