Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $208.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $227.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $233.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $208.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/26/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $205.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $205.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $175.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $202.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $183.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $167.00 to $180.00.

Shares of FTNT traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.77. 808,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $212.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

