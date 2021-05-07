Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NCR (NCR)

NCR (NYSE: NCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2021 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NCR stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after buying an additional 839,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after buying an additional 677,898 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

