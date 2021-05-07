Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NCR (NCR)

NCR (NYSE: NCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/4/2021 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NCR stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after buying an additional 839,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after buying an additional 677,898 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
