Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

5/5/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

5/4/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

4/21/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

4/15/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

3/22/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239,749 shares of company stock valued at $39,390,631. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

