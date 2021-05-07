Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX):

5/6/2021 – Nurix Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Nurix Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2021 – Nurix Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

4/14/2021 – Nurix Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 302,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,538. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

