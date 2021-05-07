Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO):

4/23/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00.

3/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

