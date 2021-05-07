RED Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. RED has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $71,840.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded up 68.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.76 or 0.00598481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002352 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.