ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $219.72 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $219.72 million and $1.78 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,173.46 or 1.00150614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00728006 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $732.16 or 0.01260472 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.00351218 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.40 or 0.00198674 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005946 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

