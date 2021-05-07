ReddCoin Trading Up 2.4% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $228.49 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,207.94 or 0.99795760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00045310 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.30 or 0.00762841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $731.64 or 0.01276299 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.04 or 0.00354200 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00195512 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005290 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.