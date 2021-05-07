Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 9%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.15. Approximately 86,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,732,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after buying an additional 617,304 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 427,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 202,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

