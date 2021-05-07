Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Regency Centers updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.330-3.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.33-3.43 EPS.

REG stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 46,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,278. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.27, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

