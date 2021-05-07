Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.330-3.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Regency Centers also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.33-3.43 EPS.

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.82 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 236.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.73.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

