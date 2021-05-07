Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 14,865 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

