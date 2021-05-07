Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chubb by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $173.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,925 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

