Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 12,687 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE MO opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

